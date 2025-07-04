CCC: Officials recruited as labourer promoted to engineer or tax collector flouting rules

In Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), several employees were appointed as labourers and then, bypassing the rules, were promoted to positions like Sub-Assistant Engineer, Tax Collector, Road Supervisor, Permit Inspector, and Accounts Assistant. No job circulars were issued in this recruitment and promotion process, nor were any written or oral tests conducted.

These irregularities took place during the last two years of the ousted Awami League government, when Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Joint General Secretary of Chattogram Awami League, served as mayor.

He took office on 15 February 2021 and was removed by the interim government on 19 August last year after the government’s fall on 5 August. He has been in hiding since.

There is no reliable data on exactly how many were hired during Rezaul Karim Chowdhury’s three and a half years as mayor. However, CCC has prepared a list of 188 people hired during his last two years. That list shows that at least 64 were promoted straight from labourer to higher-grade positions.