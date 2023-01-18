Rohingya camp at Tumbru border set ablaze, gunfight continues

Hours after the gunfight of two Myanmar armed groups, some houses of Rohingya refugee camps on Ghumdhum-Tumbru border in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari were set on fire.

As of writing this report around 8:00pm on Wednesday, the fire was tearing through the makeshift shelters.

Refugees are fleeing the scene to escape fire: some have taken shelter at Ghumdhum high school while some entered inside Myanmar, crossing the border.

However, the gunfight between two separatist forces is going on.