Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah killing: Police press charges against 29

All 29 accused facing charges are involved in the armed Rohingya group. Fifteen of them are behind bars while the remaining 14 accused are on the run.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya police station Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
The OC, however, declined to disclose the details on the accused. Seven out of 15 accused, who are behind bars, gave confessional statements to the Cox’s Bazar court while there are 38 witnesses in this case, he said.
According to police, gunmen killed Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, 48, at the office of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) in D block of Lambashia refugee camp in Ukhiya on the night of 29 September 2021.
Members of Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA) aka Al-Yakin, an armed group in Myanmar, is believed to have been responsible for killing of Mohib Ullah, who was the chairman of ARSPH.
The next day, younger brother of Mohib Ullah, Habibullah filed a murder case against unidentified terrorists with Ukhiya police station.
Armed Police Battalion-14 (APBn) arrested 11 of the accused in the case.
APBn-14 commander and superintendent of police (SP) Md Naimul Haque told Prothom Alo three of the arrestees were the member of the killing squad that gunned down Mohib Ullah. One of the killing squad members, Azizul Haque, and two others gave confessional statement to the Cox’s Bazar court under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Several Rohingya terrorists who were directly involved in the killing of Mohib Ullah fled Myanmar, the official added.
APBn officials said 31 people of six Rohingya families including nine members of Mohib Ullah’s family were relocated to a safe place following the murder. Mohib Ullah’s family went to Canada with the help UNHCR a month ago. The plaintiff of the case, Habibullah, too wanted to go to Canada but that may disrupt the trial proceedings, so he could not go. Habibullah is now in the refugee camp under APBn protection.