One-Stop Service Centers to resolve land-related problems: Land minister
Land Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu has announced that initiatives are underway to introduce 'One-Stop Service Centers' modeled on developed countries to reduce public suffering by eliminating complexities and irregularities in land-related services.
He made the remarks on Friday afternoon while exchanging views with local journalists at Padma community center in Rajshahi.
The Land Minister said that the primary goal of modernizing the Ministry of Land is to ensure hassle-free services for ordinary citizens.
He noted that people often suffer due to having to move through multiple steps and offices for land-related matters.
To address this, effective measures will be taken through coordinated teamwork.
Well-planned initiatives are being undertaken to free people across the country from unnecessary complications, he added.
He further said that once the proposed 'One-Stop Service Centers' are launched, service seekers will no longer need to visit multiple offices.
A landowner facing any issue will be able to come directly to the center to file a complaint or application, and all necessary official procedures will be completed there.
This will eliminate the need to go through five or six different steps and reduce opportunities for harassment.
The minister also stated that the Ministry of Land operates under various laws and regulations, and directives are issued in accordance with those laws.
However, he acknowledged that some amendments are needed to make the laws more time-appropriate.
Necessary amendment proposals will be presented in the National Parliament.
Speaking about the development of Rajshahi, Mizanur Rahman Minu said that the city was once established as a city of peace through collective efforts.
In the future, overall development of the city will be ensured by working together with all, regardless of political affiliation. As an elected representative, he represents everyone and emphasized that there will be no division in terms of development.
One of the main expectations of the people of Rajshahi is employment generation. With this goal in mind, efforts will be made to expand the information technology sector and strengthen industrialization, Minu added.
Plans are also being taken to attract new investment, develop skilled manpower, and support local entrepreneurs.
Earlier in the day, Land Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu exchanged courtesy visits with people from various professions in Rajshahi. Leaders and activists of his party, along with people from all walks of life, greeted and congratulated him with floral greetings.