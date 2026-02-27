One-Stop Service Centers to resolve land-related problems: Land minister

He further said that once the proposed 'One-Stop Service Centers' are launched, service seekers will no longer need to visit multiple offices.

A landowner facing any issue will be able to come directly to the center to file a complaint or application, and all necessary official procedures will be completed there.

This will eliminate the need to go through five or six different steps and reduce opportunities for harassment.

The minister also stated that the Ministry of Land operates under various laws and regulations, and directives are issued in accordance with those laws.

However, he acknowledged that some amendments are needed to make the laws more time-appropriate.