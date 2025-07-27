Masuma killed in Uttara jet crash had dreams for her son

Masuma Begum, 38, an employee who died after being severely burned in the Uttara fighter jet crash, was laid to rest in her village.

She was buried at the family graveyard in Batamara village, under Boro Manika Union of Borhanuddin Upazila in Bhola, following her funeral prayer at 9:30am today, Sunday.

Earlier, she passed away while undergoing treatment in the ICU of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at around 10:30am on Saturday.