RU journalist arrested under ICT Act

Rajshahi University journalists on Sunday afternoon formed a human chain in front of the central library of the university demanding release of The Daily Jugantor correspondent of the university Manik Raihan Bappi who was arrested under the Information and Communication Technology Act, reports UNB.
Manik was arrested from his residence in Shibganj on Friday.
Addressing the human chain, speakers said the ICT act is used only for stopping the journalists' voices.
The teacher who filed the case against journalists is also a victim of the ICT act. Some people use this act to hide their corrupt activities, the said.
The protestor demanded withdrawal of the case filed against 16 journalists.
Rajshahi University Computer Science and Engineering department assistant professor Kazi Zahidur Rahman filed the case with Moithar police station on 25 October, 2015 under the ICT Act against 16 journalist for publishing reports based on 'false information' on him.