Rumour over marrying Hindu boy: Girl’s family declared outcast in Moulvibazar

A family in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila has been declared outcast by a local mosque committee for sending a daughter for education in the United States, reports UNB.

Nurunnahar Chowdhury Jharna, daughter of ostracised Abdul Hai Chowdhury, went to the USA for higher studies on 28 December. Rumours spread in the locality that she married a Hindu boy.

Abdul Hai, being humiliated and shunned along with other members of family, lodged a written complaint with the Kulaura upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) on Monday afternoon.