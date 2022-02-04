Rumour over marrying Hindu boy: Girl’s family declared outcast in Moulvibazar

According to the complaint, he daughter worked with a human rights organization. After she reached USA, some people including the chairman of the organization received her. As she posted those photos on Facebook, people in the area spread false information about her.
It was learnt that, Bhatara Bazar Jame Mosjid arbitration committee during a meeting on Friday ostracized Jhorna’s family. The committee president Shamsul Islam Makhan and general secretary Amin Mia announced the decision in presence of the locals at the mosque.
Kulaura upazila administration held a meeting at Bhatera UP office on Tuesday night. The members of the local arbitration committee were warned at the meeting.
UP chairman Syed AKM Nazrul Islam said he warned those who have been spreading propaganda about Jharna.
Kulaura upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) ATM Farhad Chowdhury said, after knowing the matter, "I have warned the president and secretary of the mosque arbitration committee. I have also instructed the OC and UP chairman to ensure the safety of Jharna's family."