Jubo Dal leader found dead near house after an hour of police raid to arrest him
The body of a Jubo Dal leader was recovered from a field near his house in Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka, just after an hour of a police raid at his house to arrest him early Sunday.
Amjad Hossain, 50, was the former general secretary of the Nawabganj upazila unit of Jubo Dal. His body was found in the Mridhakanda area of Majhirkanda in the upazila around 5:00 am today.
Police and local sources said the police from Nawabganj police station went to Amjad’s house with a one-year imprisonment warrant in a cheque fraud case around 4:00 am today. But the police returned as they did not find him at home.
After learning that the police vehicle had gone, Amjad reportedly left the house. His family believes he was on his way to the mosque for Fajr prayers. However, locals found Amjad lying beside a paddy field around 5:00 am and informed his family.
He was then taken to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared him dead. Later, his relatives took his body home.
Following the incident, accusations of “murder” began circulating on social media, with several posts shared widely. Jubo Dal activists and his relatives rushed to Amjad’s home upon hearing the news.
Upon learning of the incident, police from Nawabganj police station went to the house of Amjad to investigate further.
According to police, Amjad had over 20 cases filed against him, including political ones. A warrant for a one-year sentence was also issued against him in connection with a cheque fraud case.
Police sent the body to the morgue at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital for autopsy after an inquest.
Amjad’s wife Mahfuza Begum said, “I don’t know how my husband died. I seek justice from Allah.”
Amjad’s brother Zahidul Islam stated, “My brother was involved in politics. He had many rivals. Even if the police came to arrest him, why did he die in the field? We don’t understand. this”
Speaking about the incident, Amjad’s eldest daughter, Asha Akter, observed, “There were injuries on my father’s face and near his eyes. We can’t yet say whether he was murdered.”
Speaking about this, Nawabganj police station officer-in-charge, Mominul Islam said, “A post-mortem is necessary to confirm the cause of Amjad Hossain’s death. We will know the truth once the report comes.”
Regarding the early-morning raid, the OC said police went to arrest Amjad at 4:00 am with a conviction warrant. As no one opened the door, they left. Later, locals informed the law enforcement by phone of Amjad’s death.
Sub-inspectors Rajibul Islam and Delwar Hossain, who took part in the raid, said they did not enter Amjad’s house.
Meanwhile, BNP leader Mehnaz Mannan visited Amjad’s home to offer condolences and express solidarity with the family.
“Amjad was a dedicated party member. He faced many cases and harassment. We want to uncover the truth behind his mysterious death,” she said.