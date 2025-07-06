Jubo Dal leader found dead near house after an hour of police raid to arrest him

The body of a Jubo Dal leader was recovered from a field near his house in Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka, just after an hour of a police raid at his house to arrest him early Sunday.

Amjad Hossain, 50, was the former general secretary of the Nawabganj upazila unit of Jubo Dal. His body was found in the Mridhakanda area of Majhirkanda in the upazila around 5:00 am today.

Police and local sources said the police from Nawabganj police station went to Amjad’s house with a one-year imprisonment warrant in a cheque fraud case around 4:00 am today. But the police returned as they did not find him at home.