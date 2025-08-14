Rangpur city Swechasebak League president arrested

Police have arrested Ataurzaman Babu, President of the Rangpur city unit of Awami Swechchasebak League, in connection with multiple cases, including attempted murder and attacks on protest marches of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

“Ataurzaman Babu was arrested from the Engineer Para area of Rangpur city around 1:00 am today (Thursday),” Md Ataur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station under Rangpur Metropolitan Police told BSS.