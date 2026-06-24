2 UPDF members killed in Khagrachhari gunfight

Two members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-Prasit) were killed in a shooting in Khagrachari.

The incidents occurred today, Wednesday, in two separate locations in the Dighinala and Ramgarh unions.

The UPDF claims that one leader was killed by the security forces and the other by the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti.

According to police, local, and party sources, a gunfight occurred between the UPDF and security forces in the Premtala area of Ramgarh Upazila around 10am today.

UPDF member Bobin Tripura (32) was killed in the incident. He was a resident of Mazaratila village in Ramgarh Upazila.

The UPDF claims that another person, Mungsanu Marma, alias Jibon (29), was injured in the same incident. His home is in Datrampara of the upazila. During this time, the security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle from the scene.