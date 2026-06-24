2 UPDF members killed in Khagrachhari gunfight
Two members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-Prasit) were killed in a shooting in Khagrachari.
The incidents occurred today, Wednesday, in two separate locations in the Dighinala and Ramgarh unions.
The UPDF claims that one leader was killed by the security forces and the other by the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti.
According to police, local, and party sources, a gunfight occurred between the UPDF and security forces in the Premtala area of Ramgarh Upazila around 10am today.
UPDF member Bobin Tripura (32) was killed in the incident. He was a resident of Mazaratila village in Ramgarh Upazila.
The UPDF claims that another person, Mungsanu Marma, alias Jibon (29), was injured in the same incident. His home is in Datrampara of the upazila. During this time, the security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle from the scene.
UPDF spokesperson Angya Marma confirmed the death. In a statement, he claimed that members of the security forces, who had taken position in the Premtala area beforehand, attacked the UPDF workers.
In this, Bobin Tripura was killed. Mungsanu Marma remains missing following the incident. They suspect he might have been detained in an injured state.
Ramgarh police station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Nazir Alam confirmed the gunfight between the UPDF and security forces.
He said that since the location is in a remote area, the security forces have yet to hand over the deceased’s body or related individuals to the police. Necessary procedures are ongoing regarding this.
Meanwhile, in the afternoon, a UPDF member named Sujon Chakma (48) was killed in a shooting in the Muropara area of Babuchhara, Dighinala Upazila. The UPDF has blamed the JSS for this incident. However, JSS's statement on the matter could not be obtained.
At 5 pm today, the UPDF issued a press release condemning the incident. In this release, signed by the organisation’s spokesperson Angya Marma, it was claimed that armed individuals from the JSS launched a surprise attack on their workers.
While on organisational duty in the Muropara area of Babuchhara, their member Sujon Chakma was shot and killed.
When asked, Dighinala Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Iqbal Bahar said Sujon Chakma was sitting in a shop in Babuchara Muropara.
At that time, five masked men came on motorcycles and fired shots before leaving. The body has been recovered and brought to the police station. There are three bullet wounds on the body.