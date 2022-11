At least 20 workers were injured as a fire broke out at a jute mill in Sharsha upazila of Jashore on Saturday, reports UNB.

The fire started around 1 am in Afil Jute Weaving Mill owned by Sheikh Afil Uddin, a member of parliament from Jessore-1 constituency, said Manoranjan Sarkar, Assistant Director of Benapole fire service.

The fire was bought under control after strenuous effort of six firefighting units from Jashore, Jhikargacha and Benapole fire service, he said.