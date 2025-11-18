Miscreants set ablaze Grameen Bank branch in Magura
Miscreants set fire to Grameen Bank branch in Mohammadpur upazila of Magura district early Tuesday.
Station Master Billal Mridha of Mohammadpur Fire Service said the fire broke out around 3:30 am.
Later, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.
Sohana Sultana, Manager of the branch, said the miscreants poured petrol through a window before igniting the fire.
“Some essential papers and office furniture were destroyed,” she said, adding that and further measures would be taken as per directives from senior officials.
Officer-in-charge Abdur Rahman of Mohammadpur Police Station said a police team visited the spot and legal action would be taken.