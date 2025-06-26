Sub inspector Sukanta arrested, protests continue in front of KMP

Sub Inspector (SI) Sukanta Das, who had earlier been released from police custody in Khulna, has finally been arrested.

However, protests continued today, Thursday, in front of the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) headquarters, demanding the removal of the police commissioner.

Demonstrators again locked the main gate and set tires on fire on the road in front of the KMP office.

Earlier, on Tuesday, local residents and BNP activists caught Sukanta Das in the Khan Jahan Ali police station area of Khulna, beat him up, and handed him over to the police. However, the police released him, sparking protests against the KMP commissioner.

Police stated that SI Sukanta was serving at the Alamdanga police station in Chuadanga. He was arrested today by a joint team of Khulna Metropolitan Police and Chuadanga District Police from Alamdanga and is being brought to Khulna.