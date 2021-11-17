Saint Martin's opens for tourists

After a hiatus of over seven months, tourist ship operations have resumed on the popular Saint Martin's Island-Teknaf route in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.

On Tuesday, a ship of KEARI Cruise & Dine with some 310 tourists on board left for Saint Martin's from Damdamai Teknaf point around 9.00am and reached its destination about three-and-a-half hours later.

Local people led by the chairman of Saint Martin's Union, Nur Ahmed, welcomed the tourists with flowers.