Babul Akhter's pleas turned down

On 8 September, Babul’s lawyer filed a plea to the court seeking permission to file case against six PBI officials on charges of torturing Babul behind bars.
It is said in the appeal that Babul was tortured at the PBI custody in Chattogram between 10 May and 17 May last year though the PBI officials refuted the allegation.
The complaint was lodged against PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder, its SP Naima Sultana, Chattogram SP Nazmul Hasan, inspectors AK Mohiuddin, Santosh Chakma and Enayet Kabir.
Prosecutor Fakhruddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that “The appeal seeking permission to file a case has been rejected as Babul claimed that he had been tortured in the remand a year after the incident was happened.”
He said the charge sheet over killing his wife was submitted to the court. He filed the false plea to divert the case direction.