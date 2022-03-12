Local News

Schoolgirl commits suicide: Accused arrested in Jamalpur

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested a young man who allegedly instigated a school girl to commit suicide in Melandah upazila of Jamalpur early Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The arrested was identified as Md Tamim Ahmmed Swapon, 25, son of Khoka Mollah of Sadhupur Kandapara village in Melandah upazila, reports BSS.

According to Jamalpur RAB-14, Swapon used to try physical relation with Asha Moni, 16, a student of class 10 of Malancha MA Gafur high school in Melandah for a long time.

Advertisement

On 10 March, Swapon managed to confine her at a room on way to school and abused her. After returning home, the girl wrote a suicidal note accusing Swapon and hanged herself with a scarf from ceiling into her room.

Following a case with Melandah police station, the RAB members arrested him from Charshasha village in Astodhar union under Mymenshingh district around 2:00am on Saturday.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement