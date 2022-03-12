Schoolgirl commits suicide: Accused arrested in Jamalpur

The arrested was identified as Md Tamim Ahmmed Swapon, 25, son of Khoka Mollah of Sadhupur Kandapara village in Melandah upazila, reports BSS.
According to Jamalpur RAB-14, Swapon used to try physical relation with Asha Moni, 16, a student of class 10 of Malancha MA Gafur high school in Melandah for a long time.
On 10 March, Swapon managed to confine her at a room on way to school and abused her. After returning home, the girl wrote a suicidal note accusing Swapon and hanged herself with a scarf from ceiling into her room.
Following a case with Melandah police station, the RAB members arrested him from Charshasha village in Astodhar union under Mymenshingh district around 2:00am on Saturday.