Schoolgirl commits suicide: Accused arrested in Jamalpur

The arrested was identified as Md Tamim Ahmmed Swapon, 25, son of Khoka Mollah of Sadhupur Kandapara village in Melandah upazila, reports BSS.

According to Jamalpur RAB-14, Swapon used to try physical relation with Asha Moni, 16, a student of class 10 of Malancha MA Gafur high school in Melandah for a long time.