Another landslide kills five children of a family in Teknaf

Injured Syed Alam, 50, his wife Rehana Begum, 45, and the couple’s elder daughter Shabnoor, 18, and six-month-old Marium Begum were rescued from the spot.
Earlier, on Tuesday, five Rohingyas were died in a landslide at Balukhali camp no. 10 in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar while another child drowned in flash flood waters. Another person, Rakim Ali, was killed in landslide at Hoaikhyang, Teknaf.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Hnila union parishad chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali said a section of a hill in Villager Para of Pankhali collapsed on the house of Syed Alam around 1:45am on Wednesday. Five of his children were died while injured couple and their two daughters were rescued from the spot.
Hnila union incurred a huge loss because of incessant rains while hundreds of homes were collapsed, he added.
Fire service men, upazila administration and local people have been conducting rescue operations to find out if there was any other person under the mud.
Teknaf Model police station officer-in-charge Hafizur Rahman said bodies of five members of a family were rescued while the children and their parents were rescued alive and sent to hospital for treatment.
Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Parvez Chowdhury said fearing landslide due to incessant rains people were being requested from Monday afternoon to take shelter at safer places.
He also said around 400 people have already taken shelter at a shelter centre of Teknaf pourasabha. The deceased will be buried with the help of upazila administration, he added.