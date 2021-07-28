Another landslide kills five children of a family in Teknaf

Five children of a family were killed in another incident of landslide in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar in the small hours of Wednesday, said Hnila union parishad chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali.

This was the second recorded incident of landslide in Teknaf upazila in two days.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Sukkur, 16, Mohammad Jubayer, 12, Abdul Latif, 10, Kohinoor Akhter, 14 and Joynab Akhter, 8. All of them are children of Syed Alam from Villager Para in Hnila union of Teknaf upazila.