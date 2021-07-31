Local News

Seven people die from Covid in Kushtia in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Kushtia
Kushtia General Hospital reported seven more Covid-related deaths in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

“All the seven patients were Covid-19 patients,” said Md Mejbaul Alam, statistics officer of the hospital, reports news agency UNB.

Besides, 37 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the past 24 hours. "Some 132 samples were tested during the period," he said.

The positivity rate in the district now stands at 28.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital has increased again as 224 people with Covid symptoms are currently undergoing treatment there.

So far, 14,235 people have been infected with coronavirus in the district with the death toll reaching 566, while 10,587 people have recovered from the virus.

