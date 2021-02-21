Shaheed Minar vandalised in Magura

Unidentified miscreants vandalised the Shaheed Minar of Buzjruk Sree Kundi College in Sadar upazila of Magura on early Sunday.

Officer-in-charge of Sadar police station Joynal Abedin said that like previous years the college committee was preparing to pay floral tributes at the Shaheed Minar.

But on Sunday morning, they found that miscreants have vandalised three pillars of the Shaheed Minar and informed police, the OC said.

A case has been filed in connection with the incident, Abedin said adding that police are investigating the matter.