Local News

Sitakunda shipyard boiler blast kills 1, injures 3

Workers alleged the shipyard authorities have been hiding actual number of deaths and injures

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A worker died and at least three others sustained injuries on Saturday as a boiler exploded on a scrap ship at Sitakunda shipyard in Chattogram, reports UNB.

The injured workers with burns are currently being treated at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Chakma, 26, from Dighinala upazila in Khagrachhari was a cutter man of the yard.

Advertisement

The injured are -- Md Sohel, 29, from Lakshmipur, Rocket Hossain, 24, from Naogaon and Md Mintu, 41, from Dhaka. All of them work as fitter men in the yard.

The incident occurred around 2:00pm at Messrs SN Corporation shipbreaking yard in Madam Bibirhat area of the upazila.

According to police, the boiler exploded while the workers were cutting a scrap ship using gas, leaving four of the workers burnt.

Advertisement

As the injured were taken to CMCH, the physician announced Ripon dead on arrival.

Officer-in-Charge of Sitakunda model police station Abul Kalam Azad said a team was sent to the scene for investigation.

“The injured are in critical condition at the moment,” the OC said, quoting the physicians at CMCH.

Meanwhile, some workers of the shipyard claimed the number of deaths and injuries are much higher.

The shipyard authority has hidden the bodies and injured workers, they alleged.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement