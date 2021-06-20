Sitakunda shipyard boiler blast kills 1, injures 3

The injured are -- Md Sohel, 29, from Lakshmipur, Rocket Hossain, 24, from Naogaon and Md Mintu, 41, from Dhaka. All of them work as fitter men in the yard.
The incident occurred around 2:00pm at Messrs SN Corporation shipbreaking yard in Madam Bibirhat area of the upazila.
According to police, the boiler exploded while the workers were cutting a scrap ship using gas, leaving four of the workers burnt.
As the injured were taken to CMCH, the physician announced Ripon dead on arrival.
Officer-in-Charge of Sitakunda model police station Abul Kalam Azad said a team was sent to the scene for investigation.
“The injured are in critical condition at the moment,” the OC said, quoting the physicians at CMCH.
Meanwhile, some workers of the shipyard claimed the number of deaths and injuries are much higher.
The shipyard authority has hidden the bodies and injured workers, they alleged.