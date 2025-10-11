Vandalism and gunfire at a concert in Chattogram over slogan 'Joy Bangla'

A motorcycle manufacturing company organised the concert at the convention centre near GEC intersection. The band Artcell was scheduled to perform at the event, which was open to the public. The concert began in the evening but was disrupted due to a conflict between two groups. Vandalism occurred at the convention centre, and law enforcement officers are now present at the scene.

Sharif, who was injured in the shooting, was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) by a young man named Md Naeem.

Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, he said that during the concert, one group chanted the slogan "Joy Bangla."

The individuals chanting the slogan were members of the student organisation Chhatra League. In response, members of the rival student group Chhatra Dal protested. This led to a heated altercation between the two groups. At one point, the police opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in two Chhatra Dal members being shot.