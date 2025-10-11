Vandalism and gunfire at a concert in Chattogram over slogan 'Joy Bangla'
A shooting incident took place at a concert held at a convention center near the GEC intersection in Chattogram city over the chanting of the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’.
According to reports, one person was seriously injured after being shot. The injured youth, identified as Md Sharif, 23, has been admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
The incident occurred today, Saturday, at around 8:30 PM. However, it has not yet been confirmed who shot Sharif or who was involved in the shooting. Reports indicate that another person was also injured, but their identity has not been determined.
Following the incident, a video began circulating on social media platform Facebook. The video shows a group attempting to vandalise the main gate of the convention center. At that moment, law enforcement officers inside the venue fired shots to bring the situation under control.
A motorcycle manufacturing company organised the concert at the convention centre near GEC intersection. The band Artcell was scheduled to perform at the event, which was open to the public. The concert began in the evening but was disrupted due to a conflict between two groups. Vandalism occurred at the convention centre, and law enforcement officers are now present at the scene.
Sharif, who was injured in the shooting, was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) by a young man named Md Naeem.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, he said that during the concert, one group chanted the slogan "Joy Bangla."
The individuals chanting the slogan were members of the student organisation Chhatra League. In response, members of the rival student group Chhatra Dal protested. This led to a heated altercation between the two groups. At one point, the police opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in two Chhatra Dal members being shot.
However, Sub-Inspector (SI) Alauddin Talukder of the police outpost at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) stated that one gunshot victim had been brought to the hospital.
He mentioned that the injured individual and those accompanying him were not providing accurate information, making it difficult to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
Saiful Alam, the convenor of the Chhatra Dal's Chattogram city unit, visited the hospital to see the injured.
Speaking to Prothom Alo from the hospital, he said that during the concert, a group inside the convention centre chanted slogans in favour of the Awami League. This led to a commotion inside the venue. Upon hearing that several people had been injured, he came to the hospital to check on them.
Shahinur Zaman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khulshi Police Station in Chattogram, told Prothom Alo that they are speaking to people to find out exactly what happened. Once they have spoken to everyone, the full details will be shared. He added that senior police officials are currently present at the scene.
Meanwhile, officials from the company responsible for organising the concert have reportedly been summoned to Khulshi Police Station.