Protesters besiege KMP headquarters, lock main gate
A group of protesters demonstrated before the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) headquarters, protesting against the release of a sub-inspector (SI) who was rounded up and handed over to the police authorities earlier.
The protesters, as per a call of the anti-discrimination student movement leaders, besieged the KMP headquarters, locked its main gate, and torched tyres on the approach road on Wednesday afternoon.
They went there with a procession and blocked the adjacent road around 2:00 pm. Local leaders and activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal also joined the protest around 4:30 pm. They were chanting various slogans against the release.
According to police sources, a group of people, including local BNP men, detained SI Sukanta Kumer Das from the Khanjahan Ali area of the city and beat him up there before handing him over to the police. Stationed at Alamdanga in Chuadanga, he went to Khulna to deposit testimony in a case.
Protesters alleged that despite having at least four cases filed against him, including one for attacking the residence of Shafiqul Alam, president of the BNP’s Khulna city unit, and others for police violence during the student-people's uprising, SI Sukanta was released without charges. They described it as a clear misuse of the law and evidence of police bias.
The protesters also alleged that the policemen obstructed them when they tried to meet the KMP commissioner. It prompted them to lock the main gate and demonstrate there.
When asked about the issue, KMP commissioner Zulfikar Ali Haider said there are ongoing investigations into SI Sukanta and many other officers across the country. Anyone found guilty will be arrested.
“The students are demanding my resignation. If it solves the issue, I have no problem resigning. I am attending the office. The government can withdraw me anytime if it wishes,” he clarified.
According to police sources, SI Sukanta is accused in a case filed on 12 December last year for attacking a student-led protest in Khulna. The police’s detective branch (DB) is now investigating the case. There are three more cases against him, including that for attacking the city BNP leader’s residence.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, the president of Khulna city BNP, Shafiqul Alam, said SI Sukanta is named in four cases filed in Khulna. He is the prime accused in the case over the attack on his residence. Also, there are three more cases against him.