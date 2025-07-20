Consensus commission resumes talks with political parties
The 15th day of second-round reform talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties began on Sunday morning to discuss several constitutional issues.
The discussion began at around 11:20 am at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, with commission's vice chair Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.
Several important reform issues, including the caretaker government and the more than one posts held by the PM are scheduled to be discussed in Sunday's dialogue.
Some 30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party-NCP are taking part in the talks to present their respective positions on the proposed reforms.
The consensus commission aims to finalise a unified stance on key reform proposals by July 31 after completing discussions on nearly 20 major constitutional issues during the ongoing second-round dialogue.
On 2 June, chief adviser and commission chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the second round of dialogues.