Bhaluka MP named in attacks, lawsuits, and takeover attempts

After the July uprising, allegations of attempts to occupy various industrial establishments and involvement in extortion activities in Bhaluka,

Mymensingh were leveled against local BNP leader Fakhruddin Ahmed, also known as Bacchu. At that time, he was expelled from the party.

A central BNP joint secretary general filed a case against him during that period.

However, within a year, Fakhruddin Ahmed was acquitted from the case. Alongside, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from Mymensingh-11 constituency (Bhaluka Upazila) in the 13th National Parliamentary Election on BNP's nomination. Now, he is also the convener of the Bhaluka Upazila BNP. After being elected as a Member of Parliament, Fakhruddin's name comes up again regarding attacks, lawsuits against party opponents, and controlling the jhoot business.

On Saturday (18July), the central BNP issued a show cause notice to Member of Parliament Fakhruddin for allegedly engaging in various unethical and malevolent activities, breaching party discipline. The notice, signed by the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, demanded a written explanation from Fakhruddin.