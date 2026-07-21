BNP's show cause notice
Bhaluka MP named in attacks, lawsuits, and takeover attempts
Regarding the allegations, Member of Parliament Fakhruddin Ahmed stated, "Those who are saying that they are my people, this stems from the instigation of a malicious circle.
After the July uprising, allegations of attempts to occupy various industrial establishments and involvement in extortion activities in Bhaluka,
Mymensingh were leveled against local BNP leader Fakhruddin Ahmed, also known as Bacchu. At that time, he was expelled from the party.
A central BNP joint secretary general filed a case against him during that period.
However, within a year, Fakhruddin Ahmed was acquitted from the case. Alongside, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from Mymensingh-11 constituency (Bhaluka Upazila) in the 13th National Parliamentary Election on BNP's nomination. Now, he is also the convener of the Bhaluka Upazila BNP. After being elected as a Member of Parliament, Fakhruddin's name comes up again regarding attacks, lawsuits against party opponents, and controlling the jhoot business.
On Saturday (18July), the central BNP issued a show cause notice to Member of Parliament Fakhruddin for allegedly engaging in various unethical and malevolent activities, breaching party discipline. The notice, signed by the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, demanded a written explanation from Fakhruddin.
Earlier, on 14 June , former joint convener of Bhaluka Upazila Chhatra Dal Sharif Hasan brought allegations against this Member of Parliament to BNP's Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. He alleged that on 13 June, the Member of Parliament's followers attacked them as they were participating in a conference of upazila and municipal Chhatra Dal at the MP's behest.
The complaint to the Prime Minister stated that since the parliamentary election, Fakhruddin Ahmed has been trying to expand his empire individually. If there was any dissent, he would resort to various attacks and torture on the party's tested leaders and workers. Moreover, he has been arresting and harassing party leaders and activists in false cases.
Chhatra Dal leader Sharif Hasan, who brought the allegations against the Member of Parliament, told Prothom Alo, "A situation has been created where no political activities can be conducted. Out of fear of attacks, open conversations or just hanging out is not possible. "
On 3 March, Mizanur Rahman, a member of the Habirbari union Jubo Dal in Bhaluka, filed a written complaint with the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Mymensingh Range, mentioning several incidents of attack, vandalism, and looting by the MP's followers.
The written complaint stated that despite being attacked, the police station does not accept any case. Such a situation has led locals in Bhaluka to lose faith in the local police administration.
In the written complaint, Mizanur mentioned that on 1 March, an attack, vandalism, and looting were carried out at his home. He also referred several incidents, including an attack and vandalism at the home of former joint convener of Bhaluka Municipal Swechchhasebok Dal, Tias Mahmud, on 23 February.
Regarding the matter, Tias Mahmud told Prothom Alo, "During the last election, Fakhruddin's personal force attacked us for working for an independent candidate. Even though a complaint was taken to the police station, no case was filed, which is why a complaint was submitted to the DIG. When summoned, we provided a written statement. However, no action has yet been taken regarding our complaint."
Conflict over jhoot business
There are 155 factories listed by the industrial police in the industrial area of Bhaluka, Mymensingh, with 145 currently operational. Unused fabric and yarn from different factories are sold separately, known as the ''jhoot business.''
Multiple sources in Bhaluka Upazila BNP say that after the July uprising, the jhoot business of most industrial establishments in Bhaluka went under the control of the then joint convener of the Upazila BNP, Muhammad Morshed Alam's subordinates.
He was expelled from BNP for becoming a ''rebel'' candidate in the last parliamentary elections. After Fakhruddin Ahmed became a Member of Parliament on BNP's nomination, his followers tried to take control of the jhoot business of the industrial factories, leading to a conflict between the two groups.
Habirbari union in Bhaluka has the most industrial factories. Md Shahjahan Khan, a member of this union council and former general secretary of Ward No. 2 BNP, told Prothom Alo that while Morshed's group previously managed the jhoot business, now the MP's subordinates are trying to take control. This control and sharing of profits have led to conflicts between the two groups.
Hijacking of factory trucks
The factory of Envoy Textiles Limited, a leading denim (jeans) manufacturing company in the country, is located in Bhaluka. On 11 July, they applied for security to the industrial police in Bhaluka.
The application made by Md Sarwar Hossain, Deputy General Manager of the administration department of Envoy Textiles Limited, stated that on 9 July, at noon, a truck carrying empty chemical drums used by Envoy Textiles Limited was hijacked forcefully from in front of the main gate of the factory. Immediately after the incident, governmental agencies and law enforcement were informed. That night, the truck was recovered by the industrial police.
Later, it was discovered that Md Ibrahim Khalil, former assistant organisational secretary of Mymensingh South District Swechchhasebok Dal, Md Sohag Miah, a union-level leader of the Swechchhasebok Dal, and others were involved in the hijacking of the truck. They openly threatened not to let the jhoot out from the factory. Moreover, they have been preventing sand, crushed stone, and other materials used in the construction of Envoy Textiles from entering the factory, causing construction work to come to a halt.
Multiple leaders of Bhaluka Upazila BNP told Prothom Alo that Ibrahim Khalil and Sohag Miah are followers of the local Member of Parliament.
Acknowledging the incident of holding back Envoy Textiles’ truck, the current police superintendent of Bhaluka industrial police, Md Ansar Uddin, told Prothom Alo that initially, the representatives of the institution tried to resolve the issue locally by talking to the Member of Parliament, but it was not resolved. Later, they sought assistance from the industrial police.
After contacting those named in the complaint, the truck was returned intact by the evening, and the institution's authorities stated they had received the materials and were not interested in filing a case.
Business interference
Multiple local BNP sources state that Morshed Alam, expelled from the party for being a rebel candidate, has been running the jhoot business in SQ Group’s Colour Master factory and other establishments in Jamirdia area of Bhaluka for about 22 years.
On 4 July, HRKM Enterprise, owned by him, tried to get jhoot materials out from that factory. At that time, the MP's followers obstructed them, leading to tension in the area. Additional police were deployed there to control the situation.
Morshed Alam told Prothom Alo, "Since the last parliamentary election, the people loyal to the local MP have been obstructing my business aggressively. Following the MP’s instruction, I was named in two false cases. My leaders and activists are being harassed and falsely implicated in cases, forcing them to leave the area. "
I have no subordinates
However, Member of Parliament Fakhruddin Ahmed denied all allegations. Last Monday evening, he told Prothom Alo, "I was not in any position in the party even during the election. My expulsion order was withdrawn, and I was nominated for the election. I won with the highest margin in Mymensingh district. I have no subordinates, as none of my brothers, friends, or relatives are involved in business. Those who claim my subordinates are here are instigated by a malicious circle. These are propaganda spread by those who have long collaborated with fascists and had business ties with them to hold BNP leaders and activists responsible."
The central BNP had given 48 hours to respond to the show cause notice given to the Member of Parliament last Saturday. MP Fakhruddin mentioned that he had responded to the notice.
When asked why such allegations of attack, lawsuit, and attempt to occupy factories are repeatedly coming up, this Member of Parliament said, "No factory owner has made any complaint against me yet. No one can say that I have sent anyone directly to any factory, gone myself, or any brother, friend, or relative of mine has gone. "
Fakhruddin was expelled from BNP for breaching party discipline on 1 September 2024. The next day, BNP joint secretary general Syed Emran Saleh (Prince) filed a case against him with Bhaluka police station following party decision. He is now also the administrator of Mymensingh District Council.
Syed Emran Saleh, in a phone conversation with Prothom Alo last night, said that the party high command's viewpoint will undeniably be strict regarding any unethical or illegal work.