Police guard in Jangal Salimpur, movement of residents limited
Most shops remain closed. The movement of residents in the area is limited. Except for women and children, most male members of families are absent from the locality out of fear of arrest.
In addition to two temporary police checkpoints, patrols are also in place. This picture was observed during a visit to Jangal Salimpur and Alinagar in Sitakunda, Chattogram on Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, following the arrest of 22 people and the recovery of arms and ammunition during a joint forces operation on Monday, three lawsuits were filed at Sitakunda police station under the Arms Act and the Explosives Act on Tuesday.
Jangal Salimpur is accessed via the Bayezid–Faujdarhat connecting road in Chattogram city. A visit to the area yesterday showed that the road leading into Jangal Salimpur had been carved through the hills.
A short distance along the road stands SM Pilot High School. Around it are shops and a two-storey market building, although most of the shops were closed. Houses line both sides of the road, some located at the foothills and others on the slopes.
A temporary police outpost has been set up at SM Pilot High School. At the site, police members were seen using benches and tables in various classrooms as beds.
The outpost is being supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Chattogram district police Md Nurul Islam. He told Prothom Alo that 130 police personnel were stationed at the camp. “The situation in the area is calm. None of the criminals are here,” he said.
After leaving the police outpost, conversations were held with Md Anis at the market adjacent to the school. He told Prothom Alo that the presence of people in the market had declined compared with other days following the joint operation.
In the fringe area of Jangal Salimpur, this correspondent talked to a certain Md Alamgir. His home is in Pekua of Cox’s Bazar. He came to Salimpur four years ago and bought a plot for Tk 350,000, where he built a house.
In this hilly area of about 3,100 acres, the hills along the roadsides have largely been stripped bare. The remaining hills are also being cut in stages.
From a junction in front of SM Pilot High School, three roads branch out in different directions. One of them leads to Alinagar. Travelling along the road, numerous houses can be seen both at the hilltops and at the foothills. Buildings have also been constructed at the base of the hills, and electricity poles with connections are visible.
Alinagar is reached after passing a stand for CNG-run auto-rickshaws. Although armed guards had previously been seen in this area, none were present yesterday.
Near Alinagar High School there are shops and a two-storey market building. All but two shops were closed. A second police search checkpoint has been established at the school, where 230 members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), police and the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) are stationed.
Yesterday, women and children were seen standing in front of houses along the roadside and at the foothills. One of them, Achiya Begum, told Prothom Alo that out of fear of arrest her husband and two sons were not at home.