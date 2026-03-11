Police guard in Jangal Salimpur, movement of residents limited

Most shops remain closed. The movement of residents in the area is limited. Except for women and children, most male members of families are absent from the locality out of fear of arrest.

In addition to two temporary police checkpoints, patrols are also in place. This picture was observed during a visit to Jangal Salimpur and Alinagar in Sitakunda, Chattogram on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, following the arrest of 22 people and the recovery of arms and ammunition during a joint forces operation on Monday, three lawsuits were filed at Sitakunda police station under the Arms Act and the Explosives Act on Tuesday.