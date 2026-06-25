Several factories vandalised in Gazipur after female worker dies on duty
Several factories were attacked and vandalised in Gazipur’s Sreepur on Thursday (25 June), following the death of a female worker while on duty at a factory.
The incidents took place between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm in the Tepirbari and Kewa areas and nearby localities. Following the unrest, at least 10 factories declared holidays amid fears of further sabotage.
Earlier, at around midnight on Wednesday (24 June), Liza Akter, 36, fell ill while working at Color & Co., a garment factory in Tepirbari village and later died. Liza was the wife of Bidyut Mia of Hogla village in Nazirpur upazila of Pirojpur and lived in a rented house in the Ansar Road area of Sreepur.
Another worker from the same factory, identified as Shobha, also fell ill and is currently undergoing treatment at a private clinic.
Following the news of Liza’s death, workers staged a demonstration and blocked the Maona-Baromi regional road in front of the factory from around 8:00 am on Thursday. The blockade was withdrawn at around 10:00 am following mediation by police.
However, between noon and 2:00 pm, several factories in Tepirbari and surrounding areas came under attack and were vandalised. Members of law enforcement agencies later arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.
The factories targeted in the attacks were Khadija Sadeq Spinning Mills, MHC Apparels, Leafgrade Limited, Triple Apparels Limited, and CG Garments. No vandalism was reported at Color & Co., the factory where the worker died.
According to workers and local residents, the factories were attacked by groups carrying sticks. Most of the attackers were reportedly outsiders. After vandalising the main gates, they entered the factory premises and damaged property inside. Worker transport buses, private cars, trucks, motorcycles, reception areas, storerooms and various facilities were vandalised during the attacks. Police later arrived and brought the situation under control by charging with batons.
Nazrul Islam, a protesting garment worker, said that after the death of the female worker, a number of agitated workers headed towards several nearby factories. However, an unfamiliar group of young individuals became overzealous and carried out attacks on the factories using sticks.
Another worker, Saiful Islam, said most of the attackers appeared to be outsiders. While no vandalism took place at the factory where the worker died, several other factories were targeted instead. He suspected that the attacks may have been premeditated.
Shahinur Alam, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station, told Prothom Alo that several factories had been vandalised. He said the situation was brought under control through baton charges and that outsiders were believed to have been involved in the attacks.
Amjad Hossain, superintendent of Industrial Police-2 Gazipur, said industrial police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the unrest and restored order. Several factories declared holidays amid fears of further sabotage, he added, noting that the situation is now under control.