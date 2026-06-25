Several factories vandalised in Gazipur after female worker dies on duty

Several factories were attacked and vandalised in Gazipur’s Sreepur on Thursday (25 June), following the death of a female worker while on duty at a factory.

The incidents took place between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm in the Tepirbari and Kewa areas and nearby localities. Following the unrest, at least 10 factories declared holidays amid fears of further sabotage.

Earlier, at around midnight on Wednesday (24 June), Liza Akter, 36, fell ill while working at Color & Co., a garment factory in Tepirbari village and later died. Liza was the wife of Bidyut Mia of Hogla village in Nazirpur upazila of Pirojpur and lived in a rented house in the Ansar Road area of Sreepur.