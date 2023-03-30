3 construction workers die from electrocution in Gazipur

Three construction workers died from electrocution while working at a factory at Kewa village of Sreepur upazila under Gazipur district on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Prias, 20, son of Azad Hossain and Pavel, 23, son of Belal Saudagar of Noakhali district; and Monowar Hossain, 25, of Jamalpur district.

Confirming the incident, Maniruzzaman Manir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreepur Police Station, said the accident occurred at an under construction factory of Armada Spinning Mills Limited group around 8:45 am when the three workers came in contact with live electric wire while lifting some iron rods, leaving them dead on the spot.

A fire was also broke out during the incident. On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.