Supporter of defeated candidate ‘forced to wear bangles’ in Bagerhat

Addressing a written statement at the press club, he said that the incident took place after the election results were announced on 20 November.

Mosharraf Sheikh further said that Bali Shokrana Rabbani Azad, one of the winning member candidates Sadar union of the upazila, with his workers came to his house and forced him to wear bangles.

The victim said that he worked for Selina Begum, the female member candidate of reserved wards 1, 2 and 3 during the election campaign. But Salina Begum lost the poll.