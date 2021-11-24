Supporter of defeated candidate ‘forced to wear bangles’ in Bagerhat

Addressing a written statement at the press club, he said that the incident took place after the election results were announced on 20 November.
Mosharraf Sheikh further said that Bali Shokrana Rabbani Azad, one of the winning member candidates Sadar union of the upazila, with his workers came to his house and forced him to wear bangles.
The victim said that he worked for Selina Begum, the female member candidate of reserved wards 1, 2 and 3 during the election campaign. But Salina Begum lost the poll.
“Locals came home to see me wearing bangles. How will I live in the area after such humiliation? If I don’t get justice I will have no option but to die,” he added.
Mosharraf said, some 15 to 20 people, including winning UP member candidate Azad and his supporters Iktiar Hossain and Shahidul Sheikh of Hazrakhali village went to his house on Monday afternoon after the election results was declared and intimidated him in various ways.
At one point, Azad forced him to put on bangles in front of his family members, including his wife and daughter-in-law.
When asked about the allegations, Bali Shokrana Rabbani Azad denied it and said his opponents in the area had brought completely false and baseless allegations to tarnish his image.
“There was no such incident,” he claimed.