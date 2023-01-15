Local News

Protest over recent hike in dialysis fee

Mostakim granted bail

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police disperse the protesters from Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) area File photo

A Chattogram court on Sunday granted bail to Md Mostakim who was arrested during protests against the recent hike in dialysis fee at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), reports UNB.

Metropolitan magistrate Oli Ullah passed the order against a bail petition filed by advocate Zia Habib.

Earlier, Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation appointed a lawyer for Mostakim. Mostakim was arrested during a protest and the court granted his bail until submission of a charge sheet in the case, said advocate Zia.

The kidney patients and their relatives staged demonstrations in front of the dialysis centre of the hospital for several days protesting the hike in dialysis fee.

Police arrested Mostakim from the spot and a case was filed against 60 people, including Mostakim, with Panchlaish police station on charge of attacking police.

