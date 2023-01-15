Mostakim granted bail

Earlier, Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation appointed a lawyer for Mostakim. Mostakim was arrested during a protest and the court granted his bail until submission of a charge sheet in the case, said advocate Zia.
The kidney patients and their relatives staged demonstrations in front of the dialysis centre of the hospital for several days protesting the hike in dialysis fee.
Police arrested Mostakim from the spot and a case was filed against 60 people, including Mostakim, with Panchlaish police station on charge of attacking police.