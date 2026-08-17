Water on tracks leaves 2 shuttle trains stranded en route to Chittagong University
Shuttle train services to Chittagong University (CU) have been suspended due to waterlogging on the railway tracks. Although two trains left the city’s Battali station for the university on Monday morning, both became stranded at Sholoshahar station.
The first train left Battali station for the university at 7:15 am. Imranur Rahman, a third-year student of the Department of Economics, was on board.
He said, “I left for the university on the first train in the morning. However, the train stopped after reaching Sholoshahar. Later, I learned that train services had been suspended because water had accumulated on the railway tracks.”
Imranur Rahman added, “With the train service suspended, attending classes was out of the question, and we were instead left in trouble. Many other students travelling on the shuttle train are in the same situation as me.”
According to railway sources, the second train bound for the university left Battali station at 7:40 am. It too became stranded at Sholoshahar. After reaching the university, the first train of the morning was scheduled to leave the university station for the city again at 8:40 am.
When contacted, Sholoshahar Station Master Md Main Uddin said, “A large amount of water has accumulated on the railway tracks in the area between Sholoshahar and Cantonment stations. As a result, it has not been possible to keep shuttle train services running normally. We are trying to resume the shuttle train services.”
University Assistant Proctor Professor Md Kamrul Hossain told Prothom Alo on Monday morning, “Efforts are under way to bring the students stranded at Sholoshahar to the campus by bus.”