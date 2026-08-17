Water on tracks leaves 2 shuttle trains stranded en route to Chittagong University

He said, “I left for the university on the first train in the morning. However, the train stopped after reaching Sholoshahar. Later, I learned that train services had been suspended because water had accumulated on the railway tracks.”

Imranur Rahman added, “With the train service suspended, attending classes was out of the question, and we were instead left in trouble. Many other students travelling on the shuttle train are in the same situation as me.”

According to railway sources, the second train bound for the university left Battali station at 7:40 am. It too became stranded at Sholoshahar. After reaching the university, the first train of the morning was scheduled to leave the university station for the city again at 8:40 am.