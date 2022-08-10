Depression: Low-lying areas inundated in Bagerhat

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no 3.
The local met office has recorded 20.2 mm of rainfalls in 24 hours till Wednesday morning in Bagerhat.
Meanwhile, different rivers in the Sundarbans was flowing above the normal flow and 500 fishermen, who went to the Bay for netting, took shelter in the Sundarbans, said the Forest Department.
Amresh Chandra Dhali, in-charge of Mongla Weather Observatory Centre, said the Bay depression has been weakened into a well-marked low and it is now lies over Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of India. It is likely to mover North Westwards further.
Under its influence, the residents are likely to experience 2-4 feet tidal surge from the normal astronomical tide.
Mohamamd Belayet Hossain, Division forest Officer of Bagerhat East Zone, said 500 fishermen with their trawlers have taken shelter in the Sundarbans.
The rivers are flowing 50 cm above their normal flow, said Executive Engineer of Bagerhat Water Development Board Masum Billah.