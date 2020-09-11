Sylhet mayor, chief engineer test positive for virus infection

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury and chief executive engineer Nur Ajijur Rahman tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, reports UNB.

An official of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital confirmed the information, saying they were found positive in tests conducted at the hospital. They both gave samples on Wednesday.

Suhel Ahmed, personal assistant of the mayor, told the news agency that Ariful has been suffering from mild fever and sore nose for the last four days.