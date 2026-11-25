BNP stages protest at Akhaura land port over reports of Nanak and Nasim's visit to Agartala
BNP leaders and activists protested on this side of the border after news spread that a group including activities-banned Awami League leaders Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Bahauddin Nasim were in Agartala, India.
The protest took place around 4 PM today, Wednesday, in the Akhaura land port area of Brahmanbaria.
BNP leaders and activists reported that multiple videos began circulating on social media this Wednesday afternoon showing Awami League leaders Jahangir Kabir, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bahauddin Nasim, Alaudddin Chowdhury, among others, arriving at Agartala airport. There was also news that they might come to the Agartala border area.
Following this, from around 3: 30 PM, BNP leaders and activists from Akhaura Upazila BNP and the party's associated and allied organisations began gathering in the land port area.
At around 4 PM, leaders and activists protested in front of the gate of the BGB's BOP camp near the Akhaura international immigration police checkpoint area, shouting various slogans.
Akhaura Upazila BNP president Zainal Abedin said during the protest, "A group including Awami League leader Jahangir Kabir Nanak is in Agartala. They are trying to enter Bangladesh through the border to cause sabotage. That's why we have gathered in the border area. No fascists will be allowed to enter this country."
The district BNP has issued a notice instructing leaders and activists to remain alert on this matter. In a notice issued by Shamsuzzaman Chowdhury, office secretary of the district BNP, on Wednesday afternoon, it was stated, "Central fugitive Awami League leader Jahangir Kabir Nanak is close to Agartala airport, attempting conspiratorial efforts to create instability internally."
The notice further called upon leaders, activists, and supporters of Kasba, Akhaura, and Bijoynagar Thana BNP and its associated and allied organisations within Brahmanbaria district to organise promptly and remain vigilant.
In accordance with the instructions from Principal Selim Bhuiya, a central BNP organising secretary (Cumilla Division), Khaled Hossain Mahbub, a member of parliament for Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar and Bijoynagar) constituency and district BNP president, and Sirajul Islam, general secretary of the district BNP and Brahmanbaria administrator, made this request.
Later in the afternoon, Sirajul Islam, the general secretary of Brahmanbaria district BNP, inspected up to the BGB's BOP camp in the Akhaura land port area and the Akhaura international immigration police checkpoint area.
After the inspection, Sirajul Islam told reporters, "There are three border upazilas in Brahmanbaria district. We have heard that a group led by Jahangir Kabir Nanak is trying to enter through one of the entrances of these three upazilas to carry out sabotage. According to central BNP's instructions, we have directed our leaders and activists to remain stationed at the border. They are stationed at various points along the border."
Sirajul Islam further stated, "A group including Jahangir Kabir Nanak is staying at the house of a former Chief Minister in Agartala. Any attempt to destabilise an elected government through India's patronage will be thwarted by the BNP government along with the people of this country. We will not allow any subversive activities here. Our leaders, activists, and administration are vigilant."
On the ground in the afternoon, it was seen that police, BGB, and Special Response Battalion (SRB) members were on duty at the Akhaura land port. There are police checkpoints in various places in Akhaura.
When asked, Lieutenant Colonel SM Shariful Islam, commander of the 60th BGB battalion in Sultanpur, Brahmanbaria, told Prothom Alo, "BGB patrols have been intensified at the border. Security has been increased in risk-prone areas. No illegal entry or infiltration will be allowed through the border. Moreover, we have no information about any entry through the Akhaura border."
Earlier, last Sunday, there were reports of Awami League leaders, including Nanak-Nasim, arriving in the Petrapole border area of West Bengal, India.
They stayed at the Petrapole land port immigration centre for about two hours. Awami League leaders arrived there in a white car and entered the immigration centre. However, neither the immigration department, India's Border Security Force (BSF), nor the Petrapole police under the state police wished to comment on what they did there.
Another border area of Brahmanbaria falls under the jurisdiction of the BGB's Sarail battalion (25 BGB). The commander of this battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Jabbar Ahmed, told Prothom Alo that patrols along the border have been significantly strengthened. No illegal entry or infiltration will be allowed through the border.