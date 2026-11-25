BNP leaders and activists protested on this side of the border after news spread that a group including activities-banned Awami League leaders Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Bahauddin Nasim were in Agartala, India.

The protest took place around 4 PM today, Wednesday, in the Akhaura land port area of Brahmanbaria.

BNP leaders and activists reported that multiple videos began circulating on social media this Wednesday afternoon showing Awami League leaders Jahangir Kabir, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bahauddin Nasim, Alaudddin Chowdhury, among others, arriving at Agartala airport. There was also news that they might come to the Agartala border area.

Following this, from around 3: 30 PM, BNP leaders and activists from Akhaura Upazila BNP and the party's associated and allied organisations began gathering in the land port area.

At around 4 PM, leaders and activists protested in front of the gate of the BGB's BOP camp near the Akhaura international immigration police checkpoint area, shouting various slogans.

Akhaura Upazila BNP president Zainal Abedin said during the protest, "A group including Awami League leader Jahangir Kabir Nanak is in Agartala. They are trying to enter Bangladesh through the border to cause sabotage. That's why we have gathered in the border area. No fascists will be allowed to enter this country."