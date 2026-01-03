Candidates active to ‘take control of the field’ in 3 Shariatpur seats

With the 13th parliamentary election approaching, election campaigning is gaining momentum in Shariatpur’s three constituencies. In some areas, internal divisions have emerged over party nominations; elsewhere, rival candidates are actively trying to dominate the field, while discussions are ongoing about leaders and activists switching their parties.

In all three seats, Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis have fielded candidates. In addition, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has declared a candidate in one seat, and Gono Odhikar Parishad has announced a party candidate in another.

A total of 24 candidates submitted nomination papers to contest the three seats. As of yesterday, Friday, nomination scrutiny has been completed for Shariatpur–1 and Shariatpur–2. The returning officer rejected two nominations in Shariatpur–1 and seven in Shariatpur–2. As a result, seven valid candidates remain in Shariatpur–1 and four in Shariatpur–2.