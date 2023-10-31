BNP protests in Narayanganj, torches tyres, two vehicles

As the 3-day nonstop blockade is underway across the country, leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) staged demonstrations in Narayanganj on Tuesday.
They also set fire to tyres on Dhaka-Chiattogram highway in Sanarpar area and torched tow pickup vans in Madanpur area of Bandar upazila.
Witnesses said supporters of the former district BNP unit general secretary Mamum Mahmud brought out procession on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Sanarpar area around 8:15am. They also set fire to tyres on the road and left the area before police arrived.
Mamun Mahmud told Prothom Alo that an all-out blockade is underway and people will make the blockade a success by releasing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and forcing Sheikh Hasina to resign.
Siddirganj police station officer-in-charge Golam Mostafa told Prothom Alo that police doused the flame on the road, but none was arrested.
Besides, a group of youths set fire to two pickup vans on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Madanpur area of Bandar upazila in support of the blockade. They also hurled brick chips at several vehicles. Locals, however, extinguished the fire immediately.
Bandar police station officer-in-charge Abu Bakkar Siddique told Prothom Alo no incident of setting fire was reported.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Ganasanghati Andolan’s Narayanganj district unit brought out a procession in Narayangaj city’s Kalirbazar area around 7:00am, supporting the blockade.
They also demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and formation of a neutral caretaker government. At that time, police chased and dispersed them.
Narayanganj Sadar model police station officer-in-charge Anisur Rahman said a procession was brought out in the morning in support of the blockade, police foiled it.
Fewer vehicles were seen plying on the long routes and large number of police remained deployed at various points of the highway.