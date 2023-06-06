BSF shoots two farmers along Brahmanbaria border

Two Bangladeshi farmers were shot by Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the border in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria on Tuesday.

The injured were Azam Ali Bhuiyan, 55, son of late Nur Ali and Iqbal Bhuiyan, 45, son of late Lokman Bhuiyan of Dhajnagar village under Gopinath union of the upazila.

Ashiq Hasan Ullah, commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-60 in Sultanpur, said BSF troops opened fire on the farmers who were grazing cattle along the border in the morning, leaving them injured.

Local people rushed them to Kasba upazila health complex and they are now out of danger.

The BGB commander said a flag meeting will be held between the BGB and BSF in this regard.