TCB goods recovered from AL leader’s house

Police have recovered a huge amount of TCB goods from the house of Abul Hossain Khalifa, office secretary of Bakerganj upazila unit Awami League in Barishal, reports UNB.

After locals phoned 999 and inform that TCB goods were hoarded illegally at Khalifa's house, Bakerganj police in a drive on Wednesday evening recovered 1,000 liters of soybean oil, 500 kg of sugar and 500 kg of lentils from there.