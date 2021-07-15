Local News

TCB goods recovered from AL leader’s house

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Police have recovered a huge amount of TCB goods from the house of Abul Hossain Khalifa, office secretary of Bakerganj upazila unit Awami League in Barishal, reports UNB.

After locals phoned 999 and inform that TCB goods were hoarded illegally at Khalifa's house, Bakerganj police in a drive on Wednesday evening recovered 1,000 liters of soybean oil, 500 kg of sugar and 500 kg of lentils from there.

Advertisement

Bakerganj police station officer-in-charge Satya Ranjan Khaskel said that a team of Bakerganj police station went to Abul Hossain Khalifa's house and seized the TCB goods following the locals’ phone call to 999.

The products were collected for Saikat Enterprise, a dealer company owned by a certain Alamgir Hossain Sabuj. Those were kept in his house to sell to the shops in Kaliganj Bazar that night.

Advertisement

The AL leader, however, claimed that Sabuj was physically ill. That’s why he took the TCB goods to his house from where Sabuj would take them away later.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement