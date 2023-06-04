Operations will continue to nab ‘terrorists’ in CHT: Army Chief

Chief of Bangladesh Army general SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Sunday said that teams of Bangladesh Army are finding out and capturing the suspected terrorists from their hideouts in different hills and have already succeeded to take control of their main training camp, reports UNB.

"The terrorists are no longer in the area. Some of them mixed with the local people. As the terrorists are also citizens of Bangladesh, we want them to play a role in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh like other citizens."

The army chief made these remarks while speaking with journalists at a briefing after a meeting with higher army officials at Bandarban cantonment.

"We don't want conflict. Bangladesh Army will welcome if the terrorists hiding in the hills want to return to normal life," he said.