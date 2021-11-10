Teen dies after ward boy removes O2 mask in Bogura

Selim Reza, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said that Bikash was admitted to the hospital around 7:00 pm on Tuesday after he sustained injuries in a road accident.
"He was, in fact, brought to the hospital from Shaghata Upazila Health Complex, where he was initially taken to," the OC said.
At SZMCH, the accused ward boy, identified as Dulu, took Bikash to the emergency ward and then to the surgery department after putting on oxygen mask.
Dulu allegedly demanded Tk 200 as tip from Bikash's family members for taking him to the surgery department. As Bikash’s relative gave him Tk 150, Dulu got infuriated and in a fit of rage removed the oxygen mask.
Soon after the oxygen mask was removed, Bikash developed breathing problems and died around 10.30pm, according to the police complaint.
Abdul Wadud, deputy director of the hospital, said, “Dulu is a part-time staff. However, a probe body has been formed to investigate the unfortunate death."
“Efforts are on to arrest Dulu, who's on the run,” said the OC.