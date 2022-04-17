Advertisement
Suraiya's roommate informed police after finding her hanging body in her room, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalia police station, Majharul Islam.
On information, fire service officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body after breaking down the door.
The body has been sent to Rajshahi Medical College morgue for autopsy.
It is initially suspected that she committed suicide. However, the real cause will be known only after getting the autopsy report, police said.
An unnatural death case will be filed in this regard, the OC added.