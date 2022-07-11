Teen girl raped in Jashore, Jubo League leader among four arrested

A 16-year-old girl has been raped after she went on an outing with her lover in Jashore town.

The incident took place on Saturday night and the victim’s mother filed a case with Jashore Kotwali police station on Sunday. Police arrested the joint secretary of Jubo League’s Jashore district unit, Rafiqul Islam, the teenager's lover, and two others.

Jubo League is the youth wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

According to the case statement, the girl, a resident of Boubajar area in the district town, developed a love affair with Akash, 20, a youth of the area.