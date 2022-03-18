Local News

They return to houses damaged in mysterious attacks, listed as yaba traders

Gazi Firoz
Teknaf
Zafar Ahmed's house damaged in 'fictitious attack'. The picture was taken two and half years ago.
Zafar Ahmed's house damaged in 'fictitious attack'. The picture was taken two and half years ago. Collected

Around 80 small and big houses including two duplexes in Teknaf have been damaged, local people have said.

All have now returned home, except for one. A total of 45 houses have been repaired while 34 have been repaired partially. Some have been left in a state of disrepair.

Owners of all the houses are named in the list of yaba trader prepared by the police.

Police sources said the number of yaba traders in Cox's Bazar is 1250 and some 912 are in Teknaf alone.

Residents alleged these houses were vandalised in harsh attacks, termed 'mysterious attack'. The attacks were carried out under the leadership of former OC Pradeep.

At the time nobody dared to talk about it. Residents returned home after Pradeep Kumar Das was arrested in a case filed over the murder of retired major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan on 31 July 2020.

They said they would file a case over the attacks and torturing of women of their families.

Advertisement
Advertisement
default-image

Locals alleged such attacks were carried out after Pradeep joined as OC on 20 October 2018. Pradeep uploaded video message in social media Facebook. In the video, he said all yaba traders in Teknaf would be arrested. Attacks would be carried out in their houses. Certain houses and cars may be set on fire. Afterwards panic engulfed the entire Teknaf.

More to follow...

Advertisement
Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement