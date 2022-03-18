They return to houses damaged in mysterious attacks, listed as yaba traders

Around 80 small and big houses including two duplexes in Teknaf have been damaged, local people have said.

All have now returned home, except for one. A total of 45 houses have been repaired while 34 have been repaired partially. Some have been left in a state of disrepair.

Owners of all the houses are named in the list of yaba trader prepared by the police.

Police sources said the number of yaba traders in Cox's Bazar is 1250 and some 912 are in Teknaf alone.

Residents alleged these houses were vandalised in harsh attacks, termed 'mysterious attack'. The attacks were carried out under the leadership of former OC Pradeep.

At the time nobody dared to talk about it. Residents returned home after Pradeep Kumar Das was arrested in a case filed over the murder of retired major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan on 31 July 2020.

They said they would file a case over the attacks and torturing of women of their families.