Three die with COVID-19 symptoms in Satkhira

Three suffering from cold, fever and breathing problems died in isolation unit of Satkhira General Hospital on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased are Nesar Ahmed, 65, Firoza Khatun, 78 and Jamal Ali whose age could not be confirmed.
Hospital director Rafikul Islam said their samples have been collected for coronavirus test.
So far 87 people died with coronavirus symptoms in the district, Rafikul added.
He also said a total of 29 died after being confirmed to have been infected by COVID-19 here.
Civil surgeon Husain Shafayat also confirmed the matter.