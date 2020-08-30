Three die with COVID-19 symptoms in Satkhira

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Satkhira
Map of Satkhira

Three suffering from cold, fever and breathing problems died in isolation unit of Satkhira General Hospital on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased are Nesar Ahmed, 65, Firoza Khatun, 78 and Jamal Ali whose age could not be confirmed.

Advertisement

Hospital director Rafikul Islam said their samples have been collected for coronavirus test.

So far 87 people died with coronavirus symptoms in the district, Rafikul added.

He also said a total of 29 died after being confirmed to have been infected by COVID-19 here.

Civil surgeon Husain Shafayat also confirmed the matter.

More News

Nuruzzaman bags AL ticket for Pabna-4 by-polls

Nuruzzaman bags AL ticket for Pabna-4 by-polls

Housewife gang raped in Chattogram, four detained

Police detain four on allegation of gang raping a housewife in Chattogram

Policeman, son missing as trawler sinks in Narail

Map of Narail

Two students die after ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Pabna

Two students die after ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Pabna