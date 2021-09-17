Three ‘missing’ madrasah girls rescued from Dhaka slum

The girls were rescued from a slum in Manda area of Dhaka around 12:00am Friday by a police team, led by additional superintendent of Islampur circle Md Sumon Mia.

Sumon said that after fleeing from the madrasah on 12 September, the three girls took a train to Dhaka.

The three got off at Kamalapur railway station and took a cycle rickshaw, whose owner was tracked down by the police team after scanning the CCTV footage of the station.