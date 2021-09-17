Three ‘missing’ madrasah girls rescued from Dhaka slum

The girls were rescued from a slum in Manda area of Dhaka around 12:00am Friday by a police team, led by additional superintendent of Islampur circle Md Sumon Mia.
Sumon said that after fleeing from the madrasah on 12 September, the three girls took a train to Dhaka.
The three got off at Kamalapur railway station and took a cycle rickshaw, whose owner was tracked down by the police team after scanning the CCTV footage of the station.
“We rescued the three from the rickshaw puller’s house in the slum,” Sumon said.
On 12 September, the three students went missing from the madrasah during the Fazr prayer.
On Wednesday night, Monira’s father filed a complaint against the headmaster of the madrasah, Maulana Asaduzzaman, and three other teachers -- Rabeya Aktar, Shukria Aktar and Ismail Hossain.
An FIR was subsequently lodged by the police against the four under the Human Trafficking Prevention Act. The four were arrested later.