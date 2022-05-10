Local News

Three sentenced to jail unto death for Kushtia triple murder

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Kushita court on Tuesday sentenced three people to jail unto death while eight others to life imprisonment in a case filed in connection with killing three people in 2009, reports UNB.

Those who got jail term unto death are-Faruk Sardar, son of Askar Ali of Putladanga village, Kalu alias Kafil Uddin, son of Ishak Ali Master of Paschim Abdullahpur village and Rohan, son of Kalo Majnu of Aryapara in Sadar upazila.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The lifers are-Faruk Mandal, son of Khorshed Mandal, Liakat Ali, son of Jabed Ali, Liakat Sheikh, son of Jalil Sheikh, Monowar Sheikh, son of Esem Sheikh, Akam uddin, son of Ansar Sheikh, Jamir Uddin, son of Wahed Ali, Nural alias Nurul, son of Abu Bakkar and Khakchar Mandal, son of Ommad Mandal.

All of them were members of different outlawed parties.

The court also fined them Tk 25,000 each. All of them were tried in absentia.

According to the prosecution, police recovered the severed heads of three people-Shamsuzzoha, Quaiyum and Ayub- from DC Court area of Kushtia district town on 10 August, 2009.

Advertisement

Later, police recovered the beheaded bodies of the trio from a field of Sonadanga village in Sadar upazila on the following day.

Quaiyum's brother lodged a complaint against some unidentified people with Kushtia Islamic University Police and police registered an FIR after getting the complaint.

Investigation officer of the case submitted a chargesheet against 22 people.

They were killed over grabbing a tender of a project of LGED involving Tk 180 million.

After examining the records and witnesses, Kushtia additional district and sessions judge Tajul Islam handed down the judgment.

The court also acquitted eleven people as allegations brought against them could not be proved.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement