Three sentenced to jail unto death for Kushtia triple murder

The lifers are-Faruk Mandal, son of Khorshed Mandal, Liakat Ali, son of Jabed Ali, Liakat Sheikh, son of Jalil Sheikh, Monowar Sheikh, son of Esem Sheikh, Akam uddin, son of Ansar Sheikh, Jamir Uddin, son of Wahed Ali, Nural alias Nurul, son of Abu Bakkar and Khakchar Mandal, son of Ommad Mandal.
All of them were members of different outlawed parties.
The court also fined them Tk 25,000 each. All of them were tried in absentia.
According to the prosecution, police recovered the severed heads of three people-Shamsuzzoha, Quaiyum and Ayub- from DC Court area of Kushtia district town on 10 August, 2009.
Later, police recovered the beheaded bodies of the trio from a field of Sonadanga village in Sadar upazila on the following day.
Quaiyum's brother lodged a complaint against some unidentified people with Kushtia Islamic University Police and police registered an FIR after getting the complaint.
Investigation officer of the case submitted a chargesheet against 22 people.
They were killed over grabbing a tender of a project of LGED involving Tk 180 million.
After examining the records and witnesses, Kushtia additional district and sessions judge Tajul Islam handed down the judgment.
The court also acquitted eleven people as allegations brought against them could not be proved.