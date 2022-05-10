Three sentenced to jail unto death for Kushtia triple murder

The lifers are-Faruk Mandal, son of Khorshed Mandal, Liakat Ali, son of Jabed Ali, Liakat Sheikh, son of Jalil Sheikh, Monowar Sheikh, son of Esem Sheikh, Akam uddin, son of Ansar Sheikh, Jamir Uddin, son of Wahed Ali, Nural alias Nurul, son of Abu Bakkar and Khakchar Mandal, son of Ommad Mandal.

All of them were members of different outlawed parties.

The court also fined them Tk 25,000 each. All of them were tried in absentia.

According to the prosecution, police recovered the severed heads of three people-Shamsuzzoha, Quaiyum and Ayub- from DC Court area of Kushtia district town on 10 August, 2009.