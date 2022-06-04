Three women beaten up in Chattogram, video goes viral

Locals rescued the three women and took them to Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex. They were later shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The injured women are Srimati Rani Das, 30, wife of Jogendra Chandra Das, Anjana Rani Das, 32, wife of Milan Chandra Das and Rima Rani Das, 27, wife of Krishna Chandra Das.
The viral video shows that two persons named Towhidul Islam and Alamgir come with sticks towards the women and beat them. The three women fell to the ground.
Jogendra Das’ brother Tapan Das, who lives abroad, told Prothom Alo over phone that Towhidul and others were trying to grab their properties by faking papers. The women barred them as they went to pick ‘jaam’ (jamun) from their tree.
He said Towhidul and others are trying to grab their land as almost all male members of the family live abroad.
Accused Towhidul claimed that the women attacked them first and they retaliated.
Local union parishad member Md Shahab Uddin told Prothom Alo that he has seen the video.
The accused persons harass the family of the women in various ways, the UP member added.
Sitakunda police station’s officer in charge Abul Kalam Azad said injured Rima Rani Das has filed a case against twelve persons while naming three.