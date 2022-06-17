Three youth killed in lightning strikes in Mymensingh

The deceased are Abu Sayeed, 15, Shadheen, 14, and Billal, 14 all of them are from Pangkarhati village. They are relatives.

Local residents said a group of youths were playing football in an open field near a house. Lightning strikes them at around 1:15pm. As three youth fell on to the ground, others started shouting.

Later people from the residents rushed to the field and rescued them. Abu Sayeed and Shadheen were taken to the upazila health complex while Shaon Mia was taken to 250-bed hospital in Kishoreganj. Physicians of both of the hospitals declared them dead.