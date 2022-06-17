Three youth killed in lightning strikes in Mymensingh

The deceased are Abu Sayeed, 15, Shadheen, 14, and Billal, 14 all of them are from Pangkarhati village. They are relatives.
Local residents said a group of youths were playing football in an open field near a house. Lightning strikes them at around 1:15pm. As three youth fell on to the ground, others started shouting.
Later people from the residents rushed to the field and rescued them. Abu Sayeed and Shadheen were taken to the upazila health complex while Shaon Mia was taken to 250-bed hospital in Kishoreganj. Physicians of both of the hospitals declared them dead.
Local resident Md Anisuzzaman said the deceased youths would study in two separate madrasas in the locality.
Pangkarhati village resident and a journalist in Nandail, Md Enamul Haque, said the news of death of three youths have shocked the locality.
Nandail police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Akanda said they sent a team of police to Nandail upazila health complex after receiving the news.