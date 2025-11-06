Teachers’ extra care increases students’ attendance

The haor areas are flooded with water during the monsoon. Children from distant places are not encouraged to come to school. Therefore, attendance in schools in haor areas used to drop during the rainy season.

However, the scenario in the government primary schools of Sunamganj has changed following the introduction of the special quality improvement examination.

Sumona Akter, a fifth-grade student of Chanpur Government Primary School in the Kawajuri haor area of Shantiganj upazila, told Prothom Alo that now she has to go to school every day. Otherwise, the teachers even visit their homes to inquire. If she does not understand something in class, the teachers explain it thoroughly.

Sumona scored 82 out of 100 in a special quality improvement test on basic primary subjects held last June.

Initially, the examination was conducted among all fourth- and fifth-grade students of 97 government primary schools in Shantiganj upazila. Later, it was expanded to all 1,450 government primary schools across the 12 upazilas of Sunamganj district.

The examination was introduced on the initiative of the upazila administration. Based on the results, a ranking is prepared for schools and subject teachers. Schools whose students perform well receive recognition and prizes, while special measures are taken to improve the performance of weaker schools.