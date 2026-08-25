Expelled BNP leader removes belongings from AL leader's home
The house of Belal Hossain, the General Secretary of Raikali union Awami League, whose activities are now banned, in Akkelpur Upazila, Joypurhat, has finally been freed from occupation.
Following allegations of occupying the house, Mizanur Rahman, the Joint General Secretary of Raikali union BNP, was expelled from the party, after which he removed his belongings from the house.
Today, Tuesday, Akkelpur Upazila BNP’s Organisational Secretary Mosharraf Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Mizanur Rahman also said about vacating the house.
He said, "I have left the house. I have not received an expulsion order. However, I heard that the expulsion was announced over loudspeakers in the area."
Talking to party sources and local residents revealed that on 21 July, Mizanur was given seven days by Raikali union BNP to vacate the house.
When he did not leave within the stipulated time, Belal Hossain's wife, Shahnaz Begum, filed a written complaint at Akkelpur Police Station.
Subsequently, on Sunday night, Mizanur Rahman was permanently expelled from the party by Akkelpur Upazila BNP. On Monday, the announcement of his expulsion was made over loudspeakers in the area.
Following this, Mizanur Rahman removed his belongings from the house.
Shahnaz Begum, Belal Hossain’s wife, expressed satisfaction as the house was freed from occupation.
She told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning, “Now that Mizanur Rahman has removed his belongings, the house is free from occupation. I have come to the house. There are many more allegations against Mizanur Rahman.”