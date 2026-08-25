Expelled BNP leader removes belongings from AL leader's home

The house of Belal Hossain, the General Secretary of Raikali union Awami League, whose activities are now banned, in Akkelpur Upazila, Joypurhat, has finally been freed from occupation.

Following allegations of occupying the house, Mizanur Rahman, the Joint General Secretary of Raikali union BNP, was expelled from the party, after which he removed his belongings from the house.

Today, Tuesday, Akkelpur Upazila BNP’s Organisational Secretary Mosharraf Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Mizanur Rahman also said about vacating the house.

He said, "I have left the house. I have not received an expulsion order. However, I heard that the expulsion was announced over loudspeakers in the area."