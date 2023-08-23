Youth shot dead in Kutupalong Rohingya camp

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhia police station, said members of ARSA went into the camp around 7:30 pm on Tuesday and opened fire on Yunus, suspecting him to be involved in the Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO), leaving him injured.

Yunus died on the way to the Sadar Hospital.

Police are trying to arrest the criminals, who went into hiding after the incident.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.